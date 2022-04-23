'Get woke, go broke': Netflix shares plunge after significant drop in subscribers

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Netflix shares plunged more than 35% this past week as the company revealed its customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022..

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed the latest wave of wokeness from the streaming giant that they believe is directly linked to the company's losses.

Sign up for alerts and never miss when Rebel News goes live. DAILY Livestream's are live across all of our streaming platforms at noon ET/10 a.m. MT.