'Get woke, go broke': Netflix shares plunge after significant drop in subscribers

Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed the latest wave of wokeness from the streaming giant that they believe is directly linked to the company's losses.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 23, 2022
  • News Analysis

Netflix shares plunged more than 35% this past week as the company revealed its customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022..

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed the latest wave of wokeness from the streaming giant that they believe is directly linked to the company's losses.

