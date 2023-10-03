Gov. DeSantis rips DC Republicans for ‘failure theater’

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked Tuesday what he thought of the ongoing political drama in Washington D.C., with Rep. Matt Gaetz’s attempt to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position, and his response was to condemn the Republicans’ inability to get anything done.

“Well, you know, I opposed McCarthy when it wasn't cool years ago,” said DeSantis.

“And he's really somebody that Donald Trump has back and put into that position,” DeSantis pointed out. “And so I think that they've not delivered results. I think the contrast between Florida us delivering results. And what you have in Washington is typically failure theater now this whole movement to do this motion.”

“Look, I think a lot of that is performative,” DeSantis said, mocking the entire fiasco, which would see a coalition of Democrats and a minority of Republicans put a new person in the role of Speaker of the House. “I think a lot of that is the typical theatrics that we're used to seeing. I'm not sure how much thought is going in going into that. But I can tell you this. Our voters want to see results. We're sick of the talk. And a lot of these D. C. Republicans have promised all these things over the years.”

DeSantis isn’t a big fan of Kevin McCarthy, whom he’s opposed for years. Calls his performance “failure theater.” pic.twitter.com/PxHA74OuD1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 3, 2023

“And then when it comes time, they don't deliver. I mean, the most recent budget bill they passed, after spending nine months complaining about the open border, complaining about inflation, complaining about weaponization of federal agencies. All of that stuff is continuing with no course correction at all,” DeSantis pointed out.

“I would say the government's spending too much money. That's why you are paying more for everything you're doing. Governments spark the inflation crisis that we have. Governments spark the high interest rates that people are laboring under. And that's hurting families. Who are trying to afford a home,” DeSantis said.

“It's also hurting businesses who are trying to make ends meet, particularly small businesses, but you have right now a family that bought the average price home 5 years ago compared to the family that buys the average price home today,” he continued. “That mortgage payment today is over twice as much on a monthly basis than it would have been five years ago with that average price.”

“And so this is because of what they've done in Washington. So we need a whole different approach. I will be able to bring that approach as president because I think that unfortunately it looks like they're going to just continue doing a lot of the same old stuff that hasn't worked in the past,” concluded DeSantis, who’s currently a front liner in the bid for the US presidency.