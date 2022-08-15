Greenpeace is calling on the Liberals to cut fertilizer emissions even further

Alberta Prosperity Project Building community for freedom and prosperity. learn more Sign up for The Buffalo newsletter Get updates on The Buffalo sent right to your inbox. Sign Up By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Stop The War On Farmers Net-zero climate policies are waging war against farmers. If you agree that the government must stop the war on farmers, sign this petition. 5,815 signatures

The Trudeau Liberal government recently announced plans to force a major reduction of greenhouse gas emissions associated with fertilizer use in Canada, in a similar manner to the policies that sparked nationwide protests from farmers in the Netherlands. The Hill Times reports that according to the environmental group Greenpeace, that isn't enough.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed Greenpeace calling on the federal government to cut fertilizer emissions even further.

Commenting on the plan to reduce fertilizer usage and production in the name of the climate, Sheila said:

This is really bad, not just for Canadians, but for the rest of the world — because Canada feeds the world, especially the developing world, because what people don't know is not only are we the world's largest exporter of Canola... but we're the world's largest exporter of pulses: so chickpeas, lentils; and that is an absolute food staple in the developing world because it's cheap, it's dry, it's portable and you can store it forever and it's calorically dense. And if our food production collapses here, things are going to be tough for Canadians, people are going to be experiencing food insecurity. But when you think about who this hurts the most, it's the Canadian poor and the developing world because we cannot give them the calorically dense, dry, portable, easily stored food that they need. So yeah, it's it's not going to be good.

