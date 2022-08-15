DAILY | Trudeau gov't knew airports were understaffed; UCP leadership recap; Cutting more emissions
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Adam and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- The World Economic Forum has published an article calling for global censorship using AI assisted by humans
- Greenpeace is calling on the feds to cut fertilizer emissions even further
- Looking for a sex change? Consider working with the feds, where you can get $75,000 towards “gender-affirming care”
- Naloxone kits aren't going to be on-site at federal workplaces, since, as you might have guessed, workers shouldn't be on drugs
- “Queen” Romana Didulo and her Kingdom of Canada followers tried to citizens' arrest Peterborough police officers this weekend, to expected results
- Yuval Harari, a contributor to the WEF and influential author/philosopher, says the world doesn't need most of the people it has
- The government knew airports were understaffed before it became a major issue
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.