Greens slammed for 'blind spot' on antisemitism as senator scrubs social post

Former Liberal MP Dave Sharma, selected to represent his party in the Senate, slammed the Greens of having a blind spot on antisemitism.

Sharma specifically pointed to Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, who had shared a photo on social media depicting the Israeli state being thrown into a rubbish bin during a student protest.

Sharma argued that such actions amounted to "demonising the state of Israel" and holding it to a different standard.

The deputy leader of The Greens posted a photo with a child who was skipping school to hold a sign calling to “keep the world clean” of Jews.



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/Zt1l7QhrT4 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 24, 2023

Sharma emphasised that advocating for Palestinian self-determination should not equate to being anti-Israel or anti-Jewish.

"Too often we see these protests think that to be pro-Palestinian, you need to be anti-Israel, or more critically anti-Jewish people in Australia, and I think that's where we've seen lines crossed many times," he said.

Greens Leader Adam Bandt defended the party, stating that the offensive poster was not noticed before being uploaded online.

Bandt rejected accusations of antisemitism within the party and pointed its condemnation of attacks on both Judaism and Islam.

Sky News host James Morrow further criticised Faruqi, asserting that she "knew exactly what she was doing" when photographed next to an anti-Israel poster at a student strike for Palestine.

Morrow claimed that such actions were deliberate and part of an anti-Israel narrative associated with supporters of Hamas.