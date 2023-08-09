BUSTED: Guardian journalist REWRITES hit piece after getting Avi Yemini interview cancelled

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Meet Avi Yemini on his book tour in Auckland, Wellington or Melbourne! GET TICKETS!

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini has hit back at The Guardian's 'media correspondent' after an article was used to pressure the Australian Jewish News (AJN) to take down a podcast interview with him.

Amanda Meade's The Weekly Beast column, which focusses on Australian media snippets, reportedly queried AJN national editor Gareth Narunsky as to why the AJN had hosted a 'glowing interview' with Yemini.

Shortly after, Yemini's interview was removed from the AJN website with Meade noting in her article that Narunsky 'never got back to us' in an article titled 'Jewish News performs Yemini disappearing act'.

However, the article was later edited without any revision notes, with Meade now concluding that:

"The AJN hosts podcasts by members of the Jewish community but does not make the podcasts itself. The Yemeni (sic) episode was highlighted accidentally and was removed when it was spotted by an editor, Weekly Beast understands."

Yemini suggests this was an attempt to imply that he is too controversial for mainstream media and to intimidate the publication into removing the interview altogether.

Has 3AW broadcaster Neil Mitchell WASTED 50+ years in the mainstream media?



Aside from Covid, no.



And the fact he conducted this unedited, long-form interview that even @meadea from @GuardianAus can't cancel proves it.



THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/juhjFBB2YL pic.twitter.com/Ex0CRjJ59b — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 9, 2023

In his recent interview with 3AW host Neil Mitchell, Yemini detailed the incident involving The Guardian's interference as an example of cancel culture and the mainstream media's intolerance to different perspectives.

Meade reacted on social media by re-posting Yemini's video clip of the conversation with the line: "Say what?"

After Yemini responded with screenshots showing how the article had been quietly edited post publication, Meade deleted her post and blocked him.

They never like being exposed pic.twitter.com/BtMlPYrrOo — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 9, 2023

Meade's article cited alleged emails from the Jewish community criticising AJN for platforming Yemini, although he highly doubts their authenticity.

Mitchell also shared his concerns about the trend of suppressing voices deemed too controversial. During the interview, he mentioned the criticism he anticipated for hosting Yemini but maintained his stance that people should be allowed to have their say.

The incident add to the ongoing debate about free speech and the notion of 'cancelling' voices that don't align with prevailing opinions, especially within mainstream media. Critics of this behaviour argue that it stifles diverse perspectives and undermines democratic values.

In the conversation with Mitchell, Yemini affirmed his belief in the integrity of journalists willing to engage with both sides, contrasting that with what he sees as an agenda-driven move by The Guardian to suppress his voice.

Who’s the real journalist?



Me, the person who exposed countless government and police transgressions during COVID, or the @GuardianAus ‘media correspondent’ who reports on David Koch’s favourite breakfast cereal? — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 9, 2023

The incident raises important questions about journalistic ethics, media responsibility, and the boundaries of free expression in contemporary Australia.