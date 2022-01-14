Guilbeault gets 40 tasks to reshape Canada's economy as Environment Minister

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault recently spoke to The Narwhal, a left-wing outlet with an environmental focus and a penchant for taking money from groups like the George Soros-backed Tides Foundation.

Guilbeault was talking about his desire to drastically reshape Canada's economy, backed by a 40-point plan provided to him by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared his reaction to Guilbeault's desire to reshape the Canadian economy, saying:

If you were to do all 40 things on this list you would fundamentally transform the entire country, since many of them are actually quite radical and quite large. So, on the one hand, a 40-point to-do list is a sign of an inherently unserious person. On the other hand, it's the sign of a revolutionary — a communist, really — someone who wants to remake the entire society, the entire economy. So yeah, that actually does sort of make sense. It's terrifying.

