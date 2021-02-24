President Joe Biden is dragging the United States back into the United Nations Paris Agreement.

The move is no surprise. Biden campaigned on re-engaging with the United Nations, and his VP pick Kamala Harris, who signed onto the Green New Deal, signalled a 180 degree change from Trump’s pro-energy administration.

According to The Hill:

“A cry of survival comes from the planet itself, a cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear,” Biden said in his inaugural address, listing “a climate in crisis” as one of the many challenges facing the U.S.

Biden has even dusted off John Kerry to be his new global warming czar, appointing him as a special envoy to the UN on climate.

A recent Texas cold snap rendered wind turbines, first incentivized by the Obama-Biden administration, utterly useless in a fossil fuel energy rich state. Texans were left without power, water, heat and refrigeration as the power grid collapsed under the strain caused by increased demand and offline turbines.

Will the catastrophe unfolding in Texas change Biden’s mind on the race to green the United States energy grid? Will Biden bring his Texas blackouts to the rest of the country? And what does this all mean for Democrats’ fortunes in the 2022 midterm elections?

Joining tonight to discuss all this and why he is still optimistic for the future of the United States, in spite of Biden’s bad ideas, is Dr. Jay Lehr of CFACT and the International Climate Science Coalition