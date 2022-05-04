Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Tom Harris on how the radical left hijacked the environmentalist movement

  • May 04, 2022
  • News Analysis
The environmentalist movement has been completely hijacked by the radical environmental left.

Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition Canada explains how this happened and why conservatives should stop this mission creep.

Environmentalism is no longer about keeping nature clean and healthy, fighting particulates and cutting back on real pollution. Old fashioned conservationism has gone the way of tax grabs to change the weather. Plant food is now relabelled as carbon pollution.

And conservatives are conceding all of this language and rebranding to the left without a fight. We often hear appeals from prominent politicians about Canadian oil being a lower carbon alternative than Venezuelan, but why is the notion that we should even care about carbon intensity even being conceded in the first place?

Doesn't that just move the battleground closer to where we — as fossil fuel advocates — stand?

