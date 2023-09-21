'Hands off our kids': Hundreds march in Coquitlam to protest sex activism in schools

E-transfer (Canada):

By Tamara Ugolini

Yesterday, Coquitlam, B.C., was one of 92 cities that saw concerned parents and other citizens participate the “1 Million March 4 Children”, a parent led protest calling for the end of sexual indoctrination of kids in schools.

The bulk of the #1MillionMarch4Chidren protestors in @cityofcoquitlam BC have just arrived at Coquitlam city hall.



It’s hard to gauge but they by far outweigh the counter protestors who arrived earlier to take “up their space.”

Live updates at all day at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/kzkB8P5Enm — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

Around 60 LGBTQ activists who answered calls by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and certain unions to “take up the space” of the marchers, who such organizations branded as hateful, preemptively gathered at the Coquitlam City Hall prior to the marchers arrival.

The Muslim led organization behind the 1 Million March 4 Children @HandsOff_kids has extended an olive branch after the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and woke Unions condemned their peaceful protest as hateful.



Follow https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n to see if their vilifiers will accept. pic.twitter.com/zHTNCfLoQk — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

Although city hall was the destination set for the marchers to gather and hear speeches, the diverse group of hundreds of parental rights activists seemed unfazed by the counter-protesters' efforts to quash their peaceful activism, instead marching right past them to gather behind the hall.

“We are not here to fight the LGBTQ community, we are here to fight the government who isn’t listening to us,” said one concerned parent to who took the mic during the protest. The speaker, who preferred not to be named, also called out local politicians, including B.C. Premier David Eby, for not adequately addressing the concerns many parents have in relation to the sexual identity politics taught in schools.

“We’re here to change the dialogue, we’re here to be heard. We are not hateful, we aren’t here to cause violence. We are here for our bloody children and if you can’t see that, get the hell out of office,” he added.





“We are not here to fight the LGBTQ community, we are here to fight the government who isn’t listening to us.”



Parent at Coquitlam’s #1MillionMarch4Chidren takes the mic and calls on BC premier @Dave_Eby to open up the parental rights discussion.

More at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/vNhWg9GDMp — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

An overarching concern shared by the marchers is the sexually-explicit “learning resources” that have flooded schools, thanks to British Columbia’s controversial sexual orientation curriculum called SOGI 1-2-3.

Kids reading this in schools is “your Canada” hey? pic.twitter.com/pSzqnBjUel — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 24, 2023

Kari Simpson, the founder of Culture Guard, a non-profit organization that leaked a secret zoom meeting of Ontario union representatives. In that meeting, union reps labelled the “1 Million March 4 Children” protesters as fascists and “fundamentally racist,” despite the nationwide protest being a Muslim-led initiative.

LEAKED MEETING: Union organizers plot how to protest against parental rights rally



FULL STORY: https://t.co/okDpN3ifgg



Sign our petition and send a pre-written email to your education minister! https://t.co/ggujWnzFYU pic.twitter.com/iLRSqqd0M2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2023

The union reps were also caught strategizing on how best to create Antifa-like counter-protests against the marches across the country, in an attempt to intimidate, silence and frighten the public into believing the parents and others involved in the march were spreading hateful messages.

“The SOGI agenda has poisoned our public education system,” said Simpson as she took the mic. “It is abusive, it is child abuse in its purist form,” added Simpson.

“Hands off our kids!”



Kari Simpson who is the founder of @CultureGuard, the non profit that leaked the viral zoom meeting of some unions who colluded to intimidate and ultimately fail at taking over the #1MillionMarch4Chidren gives a warning.



More at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/8dndrxu5Yh — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

Despite state-preferred media failing to follow the marchers to their new location and capture their speeches, Rebel News was there to report what motivated the hundreds of Coquitlam rallygoers to come to a protest with their children on a school and work day.

“THANK YOU REBEL NEWS!”



In Coquitlam, parents, kids and citizens concerned about the sexual indoctrination of kids in school express their thanks to @RebelNewsOnline for covering their side of this important story.



Go to https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n for more#1MillionMarch4Chidren pic.twitter.com/RMCmwkZQ3I — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

