Close to 100 Canadian cities set to march against sexual indoctrination of kids in schools this Wednesday

A coast to coast school walk out and peaceful protest against the sexual indoctrination of children in schools is expected to have many participants join from across the nation.

The Muslim-led 1 Million March 4 Children invites people from all faiths and backgrounds with concerns about things like gender confusion, sex activism, and sexually explicit resources being taught in schools to “advocate for the well-being and safety of children everywhere.”

“At this protest, the Canadians and the parents are going to gather, they are going to pull their children out of schools as a sign of anger and disagreement about the education system that are pushing an agenda, a political agenda that is very harmful to the well being of all children,” Dr. Bahira Abdulsalam, a spokesperson for both the 1 Million March 4 Children and Hands Off Our Kids organization, said during an interview with Bridge City News.

Participants in at least 92 cities across all 10 provinces and the Yukon will gather or march to strategic locations such as legislatures, city halls, school boards and ministry of education offices on September 20. Participants will also hear speeches from guest speakers and experts, who Dr. Abdulsalam referred to as experts who have been “working in this area for decades.”

“The first thing that we are trying to accomplish is sending a very strong message to all decision makers, politicians, principals and school board community staff. We are not satisfied, we are angry, we are not happy, and we are having a very strong position about protecting all children. So, by this move, parents and people who understand the danger of these policies are spreading the awareness,” said Abdulsalam. She added that parents will be empowered through the protest by telling politicians “we are the decision makers, not you.”

DIVERSITY! Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and LGBTQ members have started to gather in front of the NDP Minister of Education @RachnaSinghNDP’s office to protest the sexual indoctrination of children in BC schools.

As Rebel News has reported on many times before, concerns over controversial interactions with kids involving things like gender ideology, politically-charged Pride messaging, or drag story hours are shared not just by many people of faith, but people of all beliefs, ethnicities, political associations and even LGBTQ+ community members. With that said, there are growing examples of the state's 'Pride above all else' agenda clashing with parental and religious rights.

In May, at least 80 Canadian imams joined over 200 Muslim scholars and teachers across North America in signing a statement seeking to affirm their religious right to peacefully reject the LGBTQ+ ideologies being pushed on society today.

The statement not only fell on deaf ears by state-preferred media who in large part ignored it, but also Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In July the PM dismissed such concerns by claiming Muslims had simply fallen victim to the 'far-right' feeding them misinformation about LGTBQ topics in Canadian schools.

It should be no surprise, then, that the Trudeau-funded Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN), has taken a page from Trudeau’s book in response to Muslim Canadians seeking to protect children’s innocence. On September 15, the CAHN released a statement denouncing the 1 Million March 4 Children, claiming that some of the visionaries behind it are "Conservative Muslim activists who have made explicit anti-gay and anti-LGBTQ+ statements." They claimed that the march is supported by "a big tent of far-right and conspiratorial groups, including Christian Nationalists, COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, sovereign citizens, and anti-public education activists."

Despite the protest organizers calling for “a truly inclusive march for all, by all” that offers every child “a world united in its love and concern for them,” the CAHN and even woke unions are using divisive rhetoric to vilify protest attendees and invite their allies to counterprotest all 1 Million March 4 Children demonstrations.

Rebel News will be deploying journalists to bring you boots on the ground coverage of what really happens at these protests.