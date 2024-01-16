Harvard professor who called X 'toxic' at WEF dodges questions in Davos

Naomi Oreskes heads for the exit as she doubles down on critique of Elon Musk's social media platform at this year's World Economic Forum.

  By Rebel News
  January 16, 2024

Harvard University professor Naomi Oreskes dodged questions from Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini regarding her carbon footprint and contentious views on Elon Musk's X platform.

Oreskes, attending the conference as a climate activist, scurried away to a secure area after Avi questioned her environmental commitment, given her own carbon footprint in attending the elite conference in Davos.

Oreskes defended her travel, claiming to work 'on the inside' against fossil fuel companies and urging environmentally responsible actions.

Avi then queried her recent criticism of Elon Musk's X platform, formerly Twitter.

Oreskes labelled the platform as 'toxic' and accused it of spreading misinformation. The interview was cut short as Oreskes sought refuge in a secure area, evading further questioning.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant chimed in, highlighting the hypocrisy and condescension exhibited by environmental extremists like Oreskes.

Ezra criticized her assertion that her actions were more important than others and underscored the disdain such figures attract from grassroots and working-class communities.

He also expressed concern about the potential for authoritarian control and the use of artificial intelligence to monitor and correct individuals' comments in real-time, aligning with Davos' focus on control.

Climate Change Social Media Elon Musk World Economic Forum Twitter
