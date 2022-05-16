Has Klaus Schwab's 'Great Reset' already begun?

On last Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, we were joined by Rebel News reporter Kian Simone who discussed how the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government overreach has created an ideal so-called "window of opportunity" for Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum (WEF) comrades to push their "great reset."

From promoting the masses to reside in small cocoon-like pods which they will never be able to own to eating bugs in an effort to help "sustain the environment," the radical ideas put forth by Schwab and his colleagues are enough to send a shiver down the spine of any liberty-loving individuals. Even more concerning is Schwab's well-documented public admiration of Prime Minister Trudeau and his repeated boasting about "penetrating cabinets."

As reported by the Financial Post, regarding the free market and capitalism Schwab has stated “We need a change of mindset, moving from short-term to long-term thinking, moving from shareholder capitalism to stakeholder responsibility. Environmental, social and good governance have to be a measured part of corporate and governmental accountability.”

