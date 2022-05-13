The green movement gets co-opted by radicals and The Great Reset is underway

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Hey, while you weren’t looking, guess what happened to the green movement? It got co-opted by the radical left — you know, the sort of people who really espouse Marxism rather than environmentalism. Sheila Gunn Reid has all the gruesome green details.

And as Billy Red Lyons used to say, “Don’tcha dare miss it!”

I speak not of a wrestling card, but rather about an upcoming Rebel News docuseries entitled, The Great Reset. One of the producers of this series, Kian Simone, will join me to discuss what Klaus Schwab and company are perhaps planning for the planet in the months and years ahead…

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about uber-friendly freedom fighter, Jim Kerr. Jim got his beloved Bubble Bus towed away not once, but twice by the Ottawa Police Service during the Rolling Thunder celebration. And no, the bus was not occupying a so-called “special event” no-stopping zone, but rather, it was legally parked on a private parking lots. Apparently blowing bubbles near the parliament building is now strictly verboten. Unbelievable.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round them up.