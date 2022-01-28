High energy, large crowds await Freedom Convoy in Ottawa

Twitter / Lincoln Jay

After a jam-packed week full of international attention (both good and bad), the final stage of the great Freedom Convoy is upon us.

As we have the whole way, Rebel News has reporters on the ground to capture the events as they happen!

Lincoln Jay arrived in Ottawa last night. Dakota Christensen will also be joining in to help cover the events on the ground, as well as our Montreal-based reporter Alexa Lavoie. More Rebels are on their way, including a surprise special guest.

Just arrived in Ottawa to cover the #ConvoyForFreedom2022. You can view and support our coverage of the truckers convoy at https://t.co/8hpC710hZK @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/HLdKg6TTHr — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 28, 2022

The truckers' freedom convoy is on its way to Ottawa — and so am I!



I'll be on the ground to report for @RebelNewsOnline on events as they unfold this weekend in the nation's capital.



See all of our convoy coverage and donate to support our work at https://t.co/KMTIfkoh9C pic.twitter.com/fmYkF1zPED — Dakota Christensen (@dax_christensen) January 28, 2022

Citizens have come out in droves to stand outside on the sunny (but chilly day) in Ottawa in front of Parliament, waving flags and wearing smiles. Plenty of vehicles driving by are honking, and the energy is palpable.

HAPPENING NOW:#FreedomConvoy2022 members are already peacefully protesting outside of Parliament. Tons of honking and cheers all around.https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/jSJyLIyi7P — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) January 28, 2022

Lots of people are protesting right now in front of the parliament. Police are already on scene. A big truck with Fuc**** Trudeau is parked right beside it. #FreedomConvoy2022



Support our journalisms at https://t.co/TOSOmWZ7H2 pic.twitter.com/I44XTJuktI — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 28, 2022

Parliament of Ottawa, January 29th, one day before the arrival of the #FreedomConvoyCanada.



People are protesting peacefully and simply want their voices heard.



Support our coverage this weekend on https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr pic.twitter.com/PivsADAH95 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 28, 2022

It should make for an interesting weekend, given the incredible media attention and increasing claims that this protest is everything from “extremist” to “fascist” to “racist”. Such attacks and smears have continued each day this week, and are not slowing down.

Women of the Métis Nation allege that groups ‘involved in the convoy’ are directly connected to white supremacy, racism, homophobia and incitement of violence.https://t.co/yu46NepiqM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2022

One major narrative that has been frequently used in the mainstream media is comparing the potential events at Ottawa to the events of January 6, 2021 in the United States on Capitol Hill.

The Ottawa police have pushed back on that narrative making it clear that while they will have zero tolerance for any illegal actions or harm, however, they have “every confidence in the world” that the crowd will demonstrate peacefully.

Speaking of the mainstream media, many journalists are making public statements of shock and dismay at the anger citizens and convoy participants are showing them, which is a different discussion for a different day, but worth noting.

Why are you mad?



You guys dish it out non-stop. You demonize people, smear them, mock them -- even in this report.



But you usually do so from the privacy of your studios.



I guess it's a bit jarring to see what grassroots Canadians actually think of the Media Party in person. https://t.co/ASKGM7wfGO — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 28, 2022

As for the politicians? Well, we already know Trudeau is “isolating” (some might say “hiding”).

Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

Trudeau has weaponized police forces against the peaceful trucker convoy.



Trudeau himself has made an excuse to hide from the media for five days -- he's triple-vaxxed and had a negative Covid test, but he's hiding.



He'll let his cops block democracy. That's how Castro does it. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 27, 2022

At least Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole has agreed to meet and discuss with the truckers, and claims to support them, at least so far as it is an easy way to criticize his political opponent, Trudeau.

Many CPC supporters are frustrated that it took this long for him to speak against the mandates, but are grateful he is saying something now.

Truckers were our heroes at the start of the pandemic.



Now Trudeau and his Liberal allies want to smear and demonize them. Let’s get the truth out. 👇 pic.twitter.com/xwkDft5mP6 — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 27, 2022

Rebel News will continue to bring you updates and in-depth coverage of the events in Ottawa and the far-reaching impacts of this movement. You can find up-to-date news of the convoy and support our independent journalism at www.ConvoyReports.com.