High energy, large crowds await Freedom Convoy in Ottawa

Convoy supporters gathered early on Friday to greet the highly anticipated Freedom Convoy as it begins to roll into the nation’s capital.

After a jam-packed week full of international attention (both good and bad), the final stage of the great Freedom Convoy is upon us.

As we have the whole way, Rebel News has reporters on the ground to capture the events as they happen!

Lincoln Jay arrived in Ottawa last night. Dakota Christensen will also be joining in to help cover the events on the ground, as well as our Montreal-based reporter Alexa Lavoie. More Rebels are on their way, including a surprise special guest.

Citizens have come out in droves to stand outside on the sunny (but chilly day) in Ottawa in front of Parliament, waving flags and wearing smiles. Plenty of vehicles driving by are honking, and the energy is palpable.

It should make for an interesting weekend, given the incredible media attention and increasing claims that this protest is everything from “extremist” to “fascist” to “racist”. Such attacks and smears have continued each day this week, and are not slowing down.

One major narrative that has been frequently used in the mainstream media is comparing the potential events at Ottawa to the events of January 6, 2021 in the United States on Capitol Hill.

The Ottawa police have pushed back on that narrative making it clear that while they will have zero tolerance for any illegal actions or harm, however, they have “every confidence in the world” that the crowd will demonstrate peacefully.

Speaking of the mainstream media, many journalists are making public statements of shock and dismay at the anger citizens and convoy participants are showing them, which is a different discussion for a different day, but worth noting.

As for the politicians? Well, we already know Trudeau is “isolating” (some might say “hiding”).

At least Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole has agreed to meet and discuss with the truckers, and claims to support them, at least so far as it is an easy way to criticize his political opponent, Trudeau.

Many CPC supporters are frustrated that it took this long for him to speak against the mandates, but are grateful he is saying something now.

Rebel News will continue to bring you updates and in-depth coverage of the events in Ottawa and the far-reaching impacts of this movement. You can find up-to-date news of the convoy and support our independent journalism at www.ConvoyReports.com.

