Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for excessive summer heat

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 24,865 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has declared this summer to be exceptionally hot. Instead of attributing the intense heat to the Earth's axial tilt and the season, she is placing the blame on the so-called "MAGA Republicans."

Clinton posted a visual from the Center for American Progress displaying a sequence of news headlines highlighting heatwaves and record-setting temperatures throughout the nation. This graphic carried the statement, “MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire.” In addition, Clinton voiced her own opinion on Twitter, stating, “Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office.”

Hot enough for you?



Thank a MAGA Republican.



Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

The inference from her statements was evidently that the "MAGA Republicans" were directly contributing to the rising of Earth's temperature by obstructing the Left's progressively assertive calls for action, all in an effort to mitigate global warming, the Daily Wire reports.

Opponents were quick to lampoon Clinton's statement, with some highlighting that unless it served the Democrats' narrative, the majority usually maintained a clear distinction between climate and weather.

“MAGA Republicans are powerful enough to control the seasons apparently, and without them we’d have no summer,” syndicated radio host Dana Loesch wrote on Twitter.

MAGA Republicans are powerful enough to control the seasons apparently, and without them we'd have no summer https://t.co/NdB1ZvWFil — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 25, 2023

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh also put Clinton on blast. “They are now directly blaming ‘MAGA Republicans’ for the temperature outside. The Democrat Party has fallen fully into a state of primitive superstition. They have all the scientific credibility of an Aztec priest in the year 1450.”

https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1683834029252935681?

Several critics underlined the fact that, in relative terms, the United States was responsible for less than 15% of global emissions, whereas China's contribution was almost double that figure, standing at around 27%.