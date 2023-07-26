Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for excessive summer heat
“MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire.” In addition, Clinton voiced her own opinion on Twitter, stating, “Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office.”
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has declared this summer to be exceptionally hot. Instead of attributing the intense heat to the Earth's axial tilt and the season, she is placing the blame on the so-called "MAGA Republicans."
Clinton posted a visual from the Center for American Progress displaying a sequence of news headlines highlighting heatwaves and record-setting temperatures throughout the nation. This graphic carried the statement, “MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire.” In addition, Clinton voiced her own opinion on Twitter, stating, “Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office.”
Hot enough for you?— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023
Thank a MAGA Republican.
Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o
The inference from her statements was evidently that the "MAGA Republicans" were directly contributing to the rising of Earth's temperature by obstructing the Left's progressively assertive calls for action, all in an effort to mitigate global warming, the Daily Wire reports.
Opponents were quick to lampoon Clinton's statement, with some highlighting that unless it served the Democrats' narrative, the majority usually maintained a clear distinction between climate and weather.
“MAGA Republicans are powerful enough to control the seasons apparently, and without them we’d have no summer,” syndicated radio host Dana Loesch wrote on Twitter.
MAGA Republicans are powerful enough to control the seasons apparently, and without them we'd have no summer https://t.co/NdB1ZvWFil— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 25, 2023
Daily Wire host Matt Walsh also put Clinton on blast. “They are now directly blaming ‘MAGA Republicans’ for the temperature outside. The Democrat Party has fallen fully into a state of primitive superstition. They have all the scientific credibility of an Aztec priest in the year 1450.”
https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1683834029252935681?
Several critics underlined the fact that, in relative terms, the United States was responsible for less than 15% of global emissions, whereas China's contribution was almost double that figure, standing at around 27%.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
24,865 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.