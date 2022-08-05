Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán at CPAC: 'The West is at war with itself'

AP Photo/LM Otero

Speaking at CPAC Texas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told the crowd on Thursday that the future of western civilization is at stake and implored conservatives to “know how to fight.”

“The West is at war with itself,” Orbán said, whose remarks opened the three-day Conservative Political Action Conference. “We have seen what kind of future the globalist voting bloc has to offer. But we have a different future in mind. The globalists can all go to hell, I have come to Texas.”

In contrast to claims that Orbán is a racist for his frequently nationalistic rhetoric, Orbán said “a Christian politician cannot be racist.”

Opening his attack on left-wing progressives and communists, Orbán said that the horrors of the Second World War were the direct result of European countries abandoning their Christian values.

“And today’s progressives are planning to do the same,” he said. “They want to give up on Western values and create a new world — a post-Western world. Who is going to stop them if we don’t?”

During his speech, Orbán drew massive applause after he mentioned a clause in the Hungarian Constitution that defines marriage as being between a man and a woman.

“To sum up, the mother is a woman, the father is a man, and leave our teens alone,” he said, referring to the recent push by progressives to promote radical gender theory in U.S. classrooms. “We decided we don’t need more genders,” he said.

“Less drag queens, and more Chuck Norris,” stated Orbán, “We believe there is no freedom without order. If there is no order, you get killed.”

Orbán has appeared as a guest on Tucker Carlson’s popular nightly news show on Fox News, and became a conservative icon for his outspoken advocacy for conservative values. He also visited former President Donald Trump in New Jersey before speaking at CPAC.

Orbán is sometimes condemned as an anti-Semite due to his outspoken criticism of billionaire leftist Geroge Soros. Soros, who was Hungarian-born, frequently donates to progressive causes and has been unapologetic in his efforts to reshape American politics from the ground up by financially supporting the candidacies of far-left district and state attorneys, and influencing small-town politics throughout the United States.

Orbán repeated his criticism of Soros on Thursday when he called Soros out by name.

“Let’s be honest, the most heinous things in modern history were carried out by people who hated Christianity,” he said. “Don’t be afraid calling your enemies by their name. Consider for example George Soros … He believes in none of the things that we do, and he has an army at his service.”

“He uses his army to force his will on opponents like us. He thinks that what is dear to all of us led to the horrors of the 20th Century. But the case is exactly the opposite. Our values save us from repeating history’s mistakes,” Orbán said.

