“I felt... like I was in Istanbul”: Rebel News videographer Mocha on Montreal anti-lockdown protest

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, our videographer Mocha Berzigan joined David Menzies to talk about his work covering protests in the province of Quebec as part of our LockdownReports.com project.

Here's a bit of what Mocha had to say:

“In Montreal, I felt very much like I was in Istanbul... because in Istanbul, you're lucky if you don't get asked [for] your ID when you're going outside from point A to point B. There are so many police officers [at] many major intersections [and] subway stations and they would randomly stop people, ask for ID and do a body search... iit is becoming very invasive, and this is all being done under — you know, it's for safety.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

