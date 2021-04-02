Montreal Cops, Pastor Coates Released

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Three of our videographers went to Montreal last weekend and the Montreal police promptly roughed them up, vandalized their equipment, ticketed and arrested them. And what was their heinous crime, you ask? Well, apparently practicing journalism is currently illegal in La Belle Province. Mocha Bezirgan joins me to dish out all the egregious details.

And just call it the pre-Easter miracle! Pastor James Coates was FINALLY released from a maximum security prison and made his triumphant return to GraceLife Church, much to the delight of more than 600 parishioners. But not everyone was happy. Sheila Gunn Reid has all the nitty-gritty details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the big March 20 freedom rally staged at Toronto’s Queen’s Park by the rank and file membership of “Yahoo Nation”… you know, the people who once upon a time identified as Ford Nation… until Premier Ford threw his base under the bus. Amazing, eh?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...