'I just want choice': B.C. health-care workers gather to protest vaccine mandate

“Yesterday’s health care heroes, today’s health care risks”. That is what one of the protest signs outside of B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix’s Vancouver constituency office read this past Tuesday. The protest was organized by former PPC candidate Kimberly Brundell, who said she recently suffered a miscarriage, and thus has seen first hand how much work our understaffed health-care workers did prior to the mandate.

“I think we are going to have a huge health-care system collapse” said Brundell. Her prediction may prove to be spot on as, as of October 26, the province dismissed over 4000 health-care workers due to their choice not to be inoculated with experimental phase 3 COVID-19 injections, or their choice not to disclose private medical information surrounding their vaccination status.

Already, the province is delaying access to diagnostic testing and surgeries, which as we know from the public health lords' precious COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, contribute to the deaths of people while they wait longer to be saved, like father of two Jerry Dunham. Yet, despite the delay in surgeries for the province, somehow B.C.’s Premiere John Horgan was able to keep a surgery date of October 29 due to a lump found in his throat just a few weeks prior.

In this report you can hear directly from some of the terminated, and laid-off-without-pay, frontline workers who attended the rally.

