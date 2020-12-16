“I know who YOU voted for”: Masked man in shorts intimidates woman in store

In this clip from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a viral video showing a semi-masked man in a store intimidate a woman who recorded most of the incident on her cell phone camera.

This guy is a creepy, snitchy stalker. The mask gives him the anonymity to behave in a way he normally wouldn’t. He isn’t truly worried — he walks to her, not away. But there is another undercurrent: he hates that he’s submissive and she isn’t. pic.twitter.com/WqUZNfITCH — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 15, 2020

This is just a clip from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.