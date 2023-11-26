Iconic Aussie cricket scoreboard gets woke 'gender-neutral' makeover
Adelaide Oval's historic scoreboard adopts gender-neutral language, replacing 'batsmen' with 'batting' to align with modern cricket rule changes.
One of Australia's most iconic cricket venues has updated its scoreboard to embrace gender-neutral terminology, aligning with recent changes in the Laws of Cricket.
The traditional term 'batsmen' has been replaced with 'batting' in a move claimed to reflects the sport's woke push.
This alteration precedes the upcoming Women's Big Bash League matches at Adelaide Oval, with the venue set to host the highly anticipated final on Saturday.
The first cricket matches played with @TheAdelaideOval Scoreboard reading ‘Batting’ instead of ‘Batsmen’ ✨#WBBL09 #OurOvalOurTeam pic.twitter.com/ej2VMjHaKK— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) November 24, 2023
Erected in 1911, the heritage-listed scoreboard stands as a testament to the original ground amid extensive redevelopment last decade.
The Laws of Cricket officially adopted gender-neutral language in 2021, introducing 'batter' and 'batters' in place of 'batsman' and 'batsmen.'
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.