“Illegal” walk in Ontario nets hikers $880 each in COVID fines

Jason Langelier and his friend Matthieu Fortin are a couple of outdoorsy guys who like to stay active, stay healthy and enjoy nature. But that love of the wilderness and personal well-being recently put the two on the wrong side of the law.

Back in March, when Langelier and Fortin decided to go for a hike on Manitoulin Island, Ontario, the two pals ended up having a heck of a day. First, they got stuck in a bus that doubles as an RV. Then their day in the great nature of Ontario closed with three cop cars showing up, not to help them, but to issue the pair a couple of $880 lockdown tickets. Their crime? Going on an illegal walk outside in Premier Doug Ford's prison province of Ontario.

The good news in this bad news story of nonsensical health regulations is that the two friends are being helped by Rebel News' civil liberties project, www.FightTheFines.com. Fortin and Langelier now have the assistance of a top-notch legal team, including our freedom-fighting paralegal Jenna Little, to help them fight their lockdown tickets in court at no cost to them.

Walking outside in the middle of nowhere should not be cause for the dispatch of three police cruisers! To offset the legal cost to remind the government of Ontario of this inconvenient fact, you can donate at www.FightTheFines.com. Langelier and Fortin are just two of over 2,000 other normal Canadians who are fighting their lockdown tickets through your generous crowdfunding and a partnership with the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund.

All donations to The Democracy Fund now qualify for a charitable tax receipt.