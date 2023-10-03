Illinois Gov. Pritzker complains about illegal immigration, doesn’t address stopping it at the border

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has expressed growing concern over the increased number of asylum seekers arriving in his state.

In a detailed letter to President Joe Biden, Pritzker emphasized that while Illinois remains welcoming and compassionate towards those fleeing persecution, the present influx and lack of federal assistance has brought about a challenging humanitarian situation, Daily Wire reported.

Highlighting the extent of the challenge, Pritzker remarked that since the first bus of asylum seekers arrived in Illinois 13 months ago, the state has received over 15,000 individuals. He criticized the act of transporting these individuals to states far from the border, likening it to treating them as mere "cargo in a dehumanizing attempt to score political points."

“The people of Illinois are kind and generous,” he first proclaimed. “We believe in the fundamental right of every human, especially those facing persecution, to find refuge and live with dignity in this great country of ours.” However, Pritzker warned that with a steadily increasing number of arrivals, Illinois is facing a strain on its resources and ability to cater to these asylum seekers.

He went on to talk about the state's dedication, noting that while many refugees have been accommodated in temporary shelters, the continuous influx means that some are left with no option but to reside in police stations or on sidewalks. “Most critically, the federal government’s lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois,” he urged.

Pritzker added:

Though we have found temporary housing in existing buildings for a majority of the refugees, we are challenged to find additional housing for the continuous flow of people who keep coming and are now forced to sleep in police stations and on sidewalks. This situation is untenable and requires your immediate help beyond the coming work authorizations for some of the asylum seekers. As just one state in our union, we cannot lead coordination efforts at the border. It cannot be that just a few cities and states should now bear the cost of this effort alone.

Concluding his letter, Pritzker called on the Biden administration and Secretary Mayorkas to intervene urgently, not only for the well-being of affected states but also in the interest of the numerous asylum seekers.