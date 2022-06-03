Indiana town cancels drag queen event for children after being spotlighted by Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok/Twitter

A town in Indiana cancelled its plans to host a “family friendly” drag queen show after it was exposed by the conservative Twitter account Libs of TikTok.

As detailed by Rebel News, Libs of TikTok archived an ensemble of drag queen and transgender lifestyle-related events, sponsored by schools, local governments, and corporations in a massive “mega thread.”

One of the events documented in the thread was scheduled to take place in Jasper, Indiana.

“In Jasper Indiana, a pride event with a drag queen performance is being advertised for all ages and they are encouraging kids to bring cash to tip the drag queens,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

In Jasper Indiana, a pride event with a drag queen performance is being advertised for all ages and they are encouraging kids to bring cash to tip the drag queens. pic.twitter.com/jKBUCM8Rqx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

The event, which was scheduled for June 24, was canceled by Dubois County Pride, which cited “safety and security concerns” despite it obviously being canceled due to the public backlash the notification garnered.

“We regretfully announce that due to safety and security concerns, the family-friendly drag performance planned for Pride in the Park has been cancelled,” the group posted to Facebook. “This decision was jointly made by the City of Jasper, ONE- Dubois County, and the Dubois County Pride committee.”

“While the Dubois County Pride committee is disappointed by this development, we are in no way deterred. Our mission to promote and advocate love and equality remains steadfast,” the statement added.

Curiously, despite claims that the drag queen show was canceled for “safety and security concerns,” the rest of the event will continue to go on with games, circus performances, face painting, and all manner of family-friendly entertainment.

“Proof that ‘safety and security concerns’ is bs is that the rest of the event is occurring as planned. They only cancelled the drag show part,” wrote Libs of TikTok.

Proof that “safety and security concerns” is bs is that the rest of the event is occuring as planned. They only cancelled the drag show part. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2022

Several activists expressed their anger at the development, Alejandra Caraballo, who writes for Teen Vogue and Wired called Libs of TikTok’s highlighting of the event a form of “stochastic terrorism.”

“A drag show had to be cancelled due to safety and security concerns. Twitter just lets this go on while a campaign of terror is being inflicted on LGBTQ people and orgs,” Caraballo wrote.