Libs of TikTok: 'Mega drag thread' documents examples of drag lifestyle promotion to kids

Multnomah County Library

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

Libs of TikTok, the prolific conservative social media account that chronicles developments in woke culture, has produced a massive thread documenting numerous examples of drag queen events targeting children.

The new “mega thread” produced by Libs of TikTok chronicles examples of corporate-backed events and official school-sanctioned events promoting cross-dressing, better known as drag, to young audiences.

“~MEGA DRAG THREAD~ They say it’s innocent. They say it’s just about inclusion and acceptance. They say no one is trying to confuse, corrupt, or sexualize kids. They lie,” wrote Libs of TikTok in the first tweet.

~MEGA DRAG THREAD~



They say it’s innocent. They say it’s just about inclusion and acceptance. They say no one is trying to confuse, corrupt, or sexualize kids. They lie. 🧵 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 30, 2022

“A gay nightclub in Minnesota held a drag show for children earlier this month. One of the performers said in an interview ‘I want to give the kids an opportunity to see what drag queen/king life is like on a day to day basis,’” reads the caption for the first video shared by the account.

Another venue promoted an event called “Drag the Kids To Pride” encouraging parents to bring their kids to come up on stage to dance with drag queens.

A bar in Dallas, Texas is advertising a drag show for children including the oppurtunity for some kids to perform with the drag queens on stage. This is the drag queen host. pic.twitter.com/L14WloK5ie — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

As detailed by Libs of TikTok, several libraries advertised “Drag Queen Story Hour” tours in the United Kingdom and the United States, including the Bristol Libraries in the U.K. and Alameda County Library in California, in Weston, Vermont, and in various cities in Massachusetts.

Children and drag queens danced for adults with some kids even collecting money on stage at a drag convention this month. https://t.co/3NOsrrpcBG pic.twitter.com/Ur9zmKaysV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

The thread further details how teachers have hosted drag events for students as part of their GSA clubs, or “Gay Sexuality Alliance,” clubs in schools.

Revelations that teachers hosted such events have prompted school districts to issue reprimands and suspensions for those involved.

A Pennsylvania teacher hosted a drag show event for students as part of the GSA club. Parents were reportedly not notified. The district has confirmed this morning that the teacher is on leave. pic.twitter.com/NSjkJELl6e — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2022

In one instance in Arizona, a school counsellor who arranged a drag show for students was later charged with having sex with a minor.

Arizona school counselor who arranged drag show for students is accused of having sex with a 15 year-old student pic.twitter.com/l2Q7AlZrGY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2022

The thread, which spans over a dozen examples, has been confirmed by many of the organizations involved.

As noted by Libs of TikTok, schools and libraries hosting drag events are publicly funded, meaning that local taxpayers have been forced to foot the bill to sponsor these events for their children — perhaps without their knowledge.

Speaking to Rebel News, Libs of TikTok stated, “My hope is that by exposing this filth in our school system, it encourages people to act. Run for school board, vote, show up to meetings and make your voices heard.”