Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe says Voice to Parliament 'won't make a difference'

Controversial indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe has voiced her opposition to the Australian government's proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, stating that it will not have a meaningful impact on the lives of Indigenous people.

In a new interview with 60 Minutes, Senator Thorpe expressed her concerns, calling for more substantial measures to address the rights of First Nations people.

The proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament aims to establish a consultative body through which Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals can provide advice on policies and legal decisions affecting their communities.

Lidia Thorpe is one of the most controversial people in the Federal Parliament. pic.twitter.com/pnzBnoXvjt — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) July 9, 2023

However, Thorpe argues that this falls short of what is truly needed. She advocates for a treaty that includes dedicated seats in the Senate for First Nations representatives.

"We're allowed to think differently and we are allowed to say No on the grounds that it is not enough. I'm part of the progressive No, and that's because we want more," Thorpe explained.

Her stance highlights the perspective of many Indigenous individuals who share her view that the current proposal is insufficient.

Senator Thorpe has consistently been a polarising figure throughout her political career. From her refusal to pledge allegiance to the Queen to her controversial actions and statements, she has often made headlines.