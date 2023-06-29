INTERVIEW: Home School Legal Defence Association of Canada president Peter Stock

By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming!

We have shared numerous reports about Alberta NDP candidates and progressive activists targeting school choice in Alberta, with some even going so far as to call for the province to move to a unified education system with no alternatives whatsoever. This isn’t unique to Alberta, it is a push that we are seeing across the nation and indeed around the world, but parents are not taking the attack against their role as primary educators lying down. More and more, parents are looking to private, charter and even homeschooling alternatives as attacks against choice in education mount.

Homeschooling has seen an increase in popularity recently, whether that be because of parents having kids learning at home during Covid-19 and realizing that it worked out better for them, or because of concerns over questionable ideologies being pushed in schools.

Attacks against schooling alternatives are nothing new, but in the early ’90s homeschooling was challenged legally, politically, and socially. The public school establishment was quite hostile towards home education, and that opposition has seemingly been rekindled in recent years.

The Home School Legal Defence Association of Canada (HSLDA) was established in 1991 precisely to provide support, and when needed, legal defence for those who choose to homeschool, and they continue that important work to this day. Rebel News was joined by HSLDA president Peter Stock to learn more about the status and safeguarding of homeschooling rights and to discuss the motivations of those who have opposed it.

We discussed how the idea of parents as primary educators was and is under attack, and Stock informed me that until a recent legal victory, some parents were even threatened with arrest for daring to educate their children at home.

While legal safeguards currently exist in Canada, Stock pointed out that other countries have seen parents lose the right to homeschool, and that without perpetual vigilance that same fate may befall us as well.

Alternative school programs and homeschooling are shown to yield better results than public education, but critics often express concerns about socialization and the quality of education for students outside of mainstream education. I asked Stock about the balance between ensuring a child is getting an adequate education and respecting parental rights.

We also discussed the wide range of reasons as to why activists oppose choice in education, ranging from ideologues pushing agendas to unions seeking to force more teachers into their ranks to increase unions' dues.

For many, the push of radical LGBTQ indoctrination in schools is a key factor in prompting them to seek alternative education or to protest for a return to academic rather than ideology-based education. Rebel News is covering stories on this subject across the nation at StopClassroomGrooming.com.