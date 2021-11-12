INTERVIEW: Nick Hudson, chairman of Pandemics Data and Analytics

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Meet Nick Hudson, an actuary and co-founder of Pandemics Data and Analytics, also known by the acronym PANDA.

Nick is the chairman of PANDA and has international experience in finance before he settled into a career as a private equity investor.

Recently, Nick is more known for speaking about international pandemic data, speaking at many press conferences explaining the worldwide COVID situation.

I was wondering what his thoughts were about our situation here in Canada. This is a really interesting interview, one that you do not want to miss.