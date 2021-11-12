INTERVIEW: Nick Hudson, chairman of Pandemics Data and Analytics
Recently, Nick is known for speaking about international pandemic data, speaking at many press conferences explaining the worldwide COVID situation.
Meet Nick Hudson, an actuary and co-founder of Pandemics Data and Analytics, also known by the acronym PANDA.
Nick is the chairman of PANDA and has international experience in finance before he settled into a career as a private equity investor.
Recently, Nick is more known for speaking about international pandemic data, speaking at many press conferences explaining the worldwide COVID situation.
I was wondering what his thoughts were about our situation here in Canada. This is a really interesting interview, one that you do not want to miss.
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.