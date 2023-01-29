Is pedophilia becoming normalized? A therapist for sexual offenders weighs in

Whether it’s Drag Queen Storytime spreading through libraries like wildfire or a popular luxury brand like Balenciaga openly promoting child pornography with a satanic twist, it’s no surprise that some people are beginning to question whether there is an agenda seeking to normalize pedophilia in society at play.





WATCH: Controversial “Satanix” drag queen story time for kids as young as three at Kits House draws outrage from protesters concerned children are being exposed to sexually explicit themes.



FULL REPORT from @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/qUjtWdVgTa pic.twitter.com/bnJuRgcFre — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 30, 2022

To explore this dark possibility further, I sat down to interview Jon Uhler

who has over 30 years of experience providing therapy to both people who have been victims of sexual assault and convicted sexual offenders including pedophiles.

Damn!! When did @uhler_jon get suspended??? He is a tireless advocate for the safety of women and children. UNBELIEVABLE 🤬 pic.twitter.com/lczE29HpxD — Revival of Pietas (@ShayeHaines) January 26, 2023

During his time working as a certified sex offender treatment provider, Uhler has found common traits that tie pedophiles together such as psychopathy and the consumption of pornography. Watch the full report to hear Uhler explain how these two traits are linked to pedophilia and why he believes there is a push seeking to normalize sexual attraction to children.

The pedophiles aren’t even hiding it anymore. pic.twitter.com/zfueUAMKvk — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) January 26, 2023

