Is the municipal election in Wainfleet, Ont., being compromised? Candidate Scott Wilson thinks so…

Government overreach is once again rearing its ugly head in the Township of Wainfleet, Ont., a town of approximately 7,000 people about two hours from Toronto.

Here’s the skinny: Wainfleet council has effectively declared war on landowners who make their properties available for short-term rentals. And the township is fining these residents a staggering $10,000 per owner per dwelling per day! It’s crazy.

As these daily fines mount, few can afford to pay these egregious sums. That ultimately means “violators” risk having their properties seized by the township!

This is banana republic stuff, to say the least.

Check out our interview with Wainfleet resident Scott Wilson, who is fighting back both legally and politically. Which is to say, Wilson is actually running for office in Wainfleet in the upcoming October 26 municipal election. But alas, this is proving problematic as well, given that Wilson feels the fix might be in when it comes to the electoral process.

Of note, we sent 10 questions to Amber Chrastina, the Clerk at the Township of Wainfleet, to get the municipality’s side of the story. At the deadline, a response was not received.