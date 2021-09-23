“It’s scary”: Police swarm shopping centre with helicopters, drones, and horses
Local residents are baffled as the police show up en masse to patrol shopping centres.
Sydney is divided with “one rule for me; and one for thee.”
The residents of 12 local government areas (LGA) feel unheard by the New South Wales government. Astonishingly, when the mayors of these 12 LGA’s first requested a hearing with Premier Gladys Berejiklian, she declined.
Even though the state of NSW is under strict stay-at-home orders, every weekend thousands of people flock to the eastern coastline to enjoy world-famous beaches.
While only 30-minutes inland, residents are subjected to constant police helicopter surveillance, patrols, questioning, and heavy-handedness that seems to go unchecked.
So, I went to Bass Hill to speak with the locals.
One thing became clear, they observed a two-rule system being implemented, with them receiving the shorter end of the stick.
- By Avi Yemini
Sydney Reporters
