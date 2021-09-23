“It’s scary”: Police swarm shopping centre with helicopters, drones, and horses

By Avi Yemini Sydney Reporters Have you had enough of the main stream media controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in Sydney, Australia! Donate

Sydney is divided with “one rule for me; and one for thee.”

The residents of 12 local government areas (LGA) feel unheard by the New South Wales government. Astonishingly, when the mayors of these 12 LGA’s first requested a hearing with Premier Gladys Berejiklian, she declined.

Even though the state of NSW is under strict stay-at-home orders, every weekend thousands of people flock to the eastern coastline to enjoy world-famous beaches.

While only 30-minutes inland, residents are subjected to constant police helicopter surveillance, patrols, questioning, and heavy-handedness that seems to go unchecked.

So, I went to Bass Hill to speak with the locals.

One thing became clear, they observed a two-rule system being implemented, with them receiving the shorter end of the stick.