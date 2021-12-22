Japanese government: ‘don’t discriminate against the unvaccinated’

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Japan is bucking the trend of vilifying vaccine refusers and instead urging its citizens not to intimidate anyone into getting the jab.

The move flies in the face of efforts by the Biden administration, the Trudeau government, and Australia’s pseudo-fascist regime to vilify and criminalize vaccine-hesitant individuals. Japanese government officials have advised citizens to “not discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated.”

While Germany and other European countries are set to follow the lead of Austria in mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens, along with arrests and fines for those refuse, Japan is taking the opposite approach to assert that vaccines should only ever be given with the full consent of everyone involved, and not used as tools of coercion or intimidation.

In a notice posted on Japan’s Ministry of Health website, the Japanese government advertises vaccines as being free of charge to everyone, and “administered only with the recipient’s consent.”

On the Ministry’s “consent to vaccination” section, the advisory goes as follows:

Although we encourage all citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, it is not compulsory or mandatory. Vaccination will be given only with the consent of the person to be vaccinated after the information provided. Please get vaccinated of your own decision, understanding both the effectiveness in preventing infectious diseases and the risk of side effects. No vaccination will be given without consent. Please do not force anyone in your workplace or those who around you to be vaccinated, and do not discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated.

The Japanese prime minister’s website released a similar statement regarding vaccinations, with a video of director of the Liberal Democratic Party public Affairs Department, Taro Kono, accompanying the vaccination order.

“Vaccines will never be administered without the recipient’s consent,” the statement reads. “We urge the public never to coerce vaccinations at the workplace or upon others around them, and never to treat those who have not received the vaccine in a discriminatory manner.”

In contrast, U.S. President Joe Biden’s White House praised vaccine-takers and promised a “winter of severe illness” for those who refuse the shot, essentially dividing the haves from have-nots.

“We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this,” read the White House statement last week.

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” the Biden administration threatened.