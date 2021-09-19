Jay Hill of the Maverick Party discusses challenging the status quo and the upcoming election

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Jay Hill of the Maverick party joined Ezra Levant.

Jay spoke about some of the challenges and lessons he learned from his days in the Reform Party.

When asked why he isn't running himself, Jay said this to Ezra:

I served 17 years and I guess I just tell people I served my time. I was relatively happily retired until I started to worry about my three young grandchildren here in Calgary and what the future held for them with the way this country is being destroyed by the old political parties...I'm increasingly concerned. That's why I came out of retirement to start this party.

This is only an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode become a RebelNews+ subscriber.