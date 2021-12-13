Jill Biden not happy when confronted with questions about Joe Biden's mental fitness

As detailed by the Daily Wire in 2020, Jill Biden snapped when previously asked the same question. In an interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, the journalist asked her if it was fair for then-President Donald Trump to attack Biden’s cognitive abilities.
“The president’s campaign this week released an ad just really attacking your husband’s cognitive abilities, suggesting that he’s lost a step or two in the last few years,” Guthrie said. “As far as you’re concerned, is that a fair attack? Is that something that should be debated as part of the campaign?”
“No. No. It’s ridiculous,” Jill Biden snapped. “I mean Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors who are calling him and Nancy Pelosi. He’s on the Zoom. He’s doing fundraisers. He’s doing briefings. I mean he doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning till 11 at night. So, that, you know, that’s ridiculous.”
In late November, Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician for presidents Obama and Trump said he believes President Joe Biden has avoided cognitive exams because he would have “failed miserably.”
As reported by Rebel News, Jackson, who is now a congressman for the state of Texas, described Biden as “lost,” and “confused.”