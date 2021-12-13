Jill Biden not happy when confronted with questions about Joe Biden's mental fitness

AP Photo/Cliff Owen

First Lady Jill Biden was asked about the mental fitness of her husband, President Joe Biden, who has been criticized for his lapses in speech and questionable behaviour. In the CBS News interview on Sunday, the First Lady laughed off questions about her husband's mental health.

Asked if the President’s spiralling poll numbers bothered her, Jill Biden replied, “You know, I look at it a little differently.”

“During the campaign, Joe made certain promises, things that he would do,” she stated. “And we were going through a pandemic, which no one could have anticipated. So he did come in and rescue America with the American Rescue Plan. And millions of families got money, because they were desperate.”

“We have vaccines for kids, ages five and up,” she continued. “And now with the infrastructure plan, we’re going to have better roads and better buildings that don’t have asbestos. Better drinking water.”

Host Rita Braver threw her a softball question, asking if Joe Biden’s numbers will turn around if the public “kind of comprehends this,” suggesting that Jill Biden’s remarks were an accurate assessment of her husband’s performance.

“I do,” Jill Biden replied. “I do.”

“And one more question on that on the polls, because there have been some recent polls that show that quite a few Americans have some questions about the President’s current mental fitness,” Braver said. “As somebody who spends… I can see you’re shaking your head, so what’s your response to that?”

“I think that’s ridiculous,” Jill Biden responded.

WATCH: