J.K. Rowling facing more death threats after activist's music video promotes murdering TERFs

Prolific children’s author J.K. Rowling is facing death threats from transgender activists once again.

Over the weekend, Twitter was slammed with criticism for failing to address a death threat against Rowling featured in a music video by transgender campaigner “Trust Fund Ozu,” who called for the murders of “TERFs.”

TERF is a slur used almost exclusively by transgender activists and allies, which refers to women and parents who want to protect the rights of children, and women’s rights in general. It stands for “Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist” and is used as a label against women’s rights activists and conservatives alike, including comedian Dave Chappelle and podcaster Joe Rogan.

The Daily Mail reported that “Trust Fund Ozu” included the threatening words in a video titled “J.K. Rowling Diss Track,” and sees the activist singing about “killing TERFs” and “J.K., hope you fit in a hearse.”

The Harry Potter writer posted screenshots of the video with the caption, “I'm afraid I can't give a shout out to everyone promising to murder me — there are so many of you, and I'm a busy woman — but this one deserves a mention for the nineties rave vibe, @TrustFundOzu.”

I'm afraid I can't give a shout out to everyone promising to murder me - there are so many of you, and I'm a busy woman - but this one deserves a mention for the nineties rave vibe, @TrustFundOzu. pic.twitter.com/Ium6oIHFOS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 2, 2022

Per the Daily Mail, actor James Dreyfus reported the activists post on Twitter, but the platform refused to take action against it with the claim that the threat had not broken its safety policies.

“Surprise, Surprise! So, death threats = Good. Saying ‘women are women’ = Bad. Congratulations Twitter Support. You’ve hit rock bottom. Seek help,” wrote Dreyfus.

By Monday afternoon, Twitter had changed course, with the New York Post reporting that Twitter had removed the video.

In March, J.K. Rowling was attacked for her International Women’s Day message in a campaign that was led by leftist chud YouTuber Ian “Vaush” Kochinksi, who told her to “shut the f**k up.”

“Women be quieter and start apologizing challenge,” the misogynist added.

J.K. Rowling’s home address was also publicized by trans activists late last year, with some activists calling on others to endanger Rowling’s life in some way over her views critical of transgender activism.

Despite the harassment and threats toward Rowling, the author maintains that she respects every trans person's right to live the way they choose, adding that she does not believe it is hateful for any woman to claim ownership over being female.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense,” wrote Rowling.

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans,” added Rowling. “At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so,” she wrote.