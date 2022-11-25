Joe Biden celebrated Thanksgiving by promising to ban all semi-automatic firearms

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

U.S. President Joe Biden celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday by announcing his plans to ban all semi-automatic firearms. The Second Amendment, which protects Americans’ right to bear arms, has once again come under fire following recent high-profile shootings.

Biden made his remarks in the wake of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub by a man who identifies as “non-binary” with “they/them” pronouns.

“I’m sick and tired of these shootings. We should have much stricter gun laws,” Biden said to reporters. “Look, the idea that we’re not enforcing red-flag laws, period, just based on knowledge, not on parents saying or a loved one saying you should arrest this person now for his own sake, is ridiculous.”

“The idea — the idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick,” Biden continued. “It’s just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”

Biden has previously stated his intent to alter, if not repeal the Second Amendment entirely by banning all semi-automatic firearms, which includes handguns.

The president has repeatedly claimed that a common-sense policy would be to ban all so-called “high-capacity magazines,” by banning guns that can hold more than a few rounds of ammunition. He describes these firearms as “clips that have multiple bullets in them,” the Daily Wire reported.

Biden has claimed on multiple occasions that hunters do not need high-capacity magazines because deer do not wear Kevlar vests. It’s worth pointing out that hunters often do need high-capacity magazines to take down feral hogs, which can withstand multiple rounds due to their thick hides.