Joe Rogan slams narrative surrounding Florida’s anti-child grooming bill

The Joe Rogan Experience

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan slammed the narrative surrounding Florida’s anti-child grooming bill, which Democrats have erroneously and disingenuously referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Speaking on an episode of his podcast on Friday, Rogan said that it was not the job of teachers to teach kids about gender transitioning and sexual orientation.

Speaking to Rogan, guest Ali Siddiq, a stand-up comedian, was talking about Rogan’s n-word controversy, and recalled how he was asked for his opinion in a recent interview. Rogan and Siddiq talked about how there is a common pattern of riling people up without providing all the context.

Siddiq told Rogan he would not allow himself to be used by anyone else’s political agenda. During the discussion, Rogan asked Siddiq if he had heard about the “don’t say gay s***” in Florida.

“They’re calling this the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in Florida with kids,” Rogan explained. “They’re pretending … they’re saying ‘don’t say gay,’ so everybody’s saying ‘gay, gay, gay, I’m gonna say gay cause I support gay people, and gay rights, and gay this and gay that.’”

“But that’s not what the law is,” added Rogan, who read the details of DeSantis’ anti-grooming bill. “What the law does say is that from first grade to third grade, you can’t bring up gender transition, sexual orientation, whether people are gay or straight. They say don’t teach that in class. That’s it.”

“That’s the law — which seems reasonable,” said Rogan. “You don’t want an unknown person who’s a teacher, a stranger, talking to your child who’s six about sexual transitioning and gender transitioning and sexual orientation and gay people and bisexual people and non-binary people.”

“Like hey, hey, hey, that f***ing kid needs to learn how to read and write and count, and know history, and normal s***,” Rogan continued. “They don’t need to know about trans kids and — that’s not for you to teach. That’s not your job.”

“That’s a delicate issue to be handled by parents and loved ones,” clarified the podcaster. “And so, people are freaking out and they’re calling it the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. But that’s not what the bill is. But if you say ‘don’t say gay,’ people freak out, ‘Oh, Florida’s just so homophobic. And they’re so backwards.’ That’s not what it says.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Rogan slammed Democrats and their allies in the legacy media for misinforming the public about the anti-grooming bill, stating that “teachers are not supposed to be the people that explain gender to a f***ing seven-year-old.”

“They [teachers] shouldn’t have any say at all when you are talking to a seven-year-old kid,” he added. “I feel like that is the job of the parent.”