JP Sears on self-censorship and the future of crypto

JP Sears is a YouTuber and a content creator that makes comedy skits of current events and culture on his channel, Awaken With JP.

During the Bitcoin 2022 conference, I had a chance to ask him what he thinks of censorship.

JP said that in every one of his videos, he needs to self censor to make sure the content actually stays up so that his message can get across.

He also said that he thinks that the future of a censorship free world would be through cryptocurrency, and that more free speech is needed.

