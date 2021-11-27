Judge stays compelled speech order causing “irreparable harm” to Pastor Art, Chris Scott

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at Justice Jo'Anne Strekaf's ruling to stay orders from Justice Adam Germain placed on Pastor Artur Pawlowski, his brother Dawid Pawlowski and Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“And let me tell you, to get a ‘stay’, as it’s called, is not easy. You have to prove irreparable harm; and a likelihood of the success of your appeal. So the fact that the three men won yesterday is not only a great victory in itself, but it’s a signal, I believe, that this atrocious sentence will be properly torn to ribbons in June. “This was a quick case; the judge pronounced her ruling the same day, orally — she wouldn’t wait. She’ll put out a written statement later. But she literally wouldn’t wait an hour before freeing the men. “If I were the Alberta government, the prosecutors, and the thuggish lower court judge who made this outrageous sentence, I wouldn’t be feeling very optimistic.”

