HUGE WIN! Court of Appeal suspends punishment of Pastor Artur Pawlowski

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 21986 Donors

Goal: 30000 Donors Donate

Moments ago, Justice Jo'Anne Strekaf of the Alberta Court of Appeal threw out the bizarre, unconstitutional, Soviet-style sentence that a lower court judge had imposed on Pastor Artur Pawlowski, his brother Dawid Pawlowski, and Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott.

Effective immediately, they no longer have to denounce themselves after any criticism of the government’s lockdowns.

That bizarre order — that they were forced to say official government propaganda after every time they criticized the government — was part of an abusive, anti-Christian sentence meted out last month by Justice Adam Germain.

Germain is a failed Liberal candidate appointed to the courts as a patronage pay-off by Jean Chretien — and it shows.

This is not the end of the battle. The full appeal is still to come.

But it immediately freezes the most abusive parts of it. And that was only possible because of you. You, and other freedom-oriented citizens like you, banded together to crowdfund top lawyers for these three men. Without that, Justice Germain’s thuggery would have ruled the day.

So thank you for your help. But the battle isn’t over.

The main Court of Appeal hearing will happen on June 14, 2022. The good news is that those abusive parts of the ruling will be suspended until then.

Pastor Artur, his brother Dawid and Chris won an important battle today.

And I’m starting to think maybe they’ll win the whole war next June!

This would have been impossible without top-notch lawyers. If you haven’t had a chance to chip in yet, please do — because we still have to go one more round against these bullies in June. Please click here, or go to www.SaveArtur.com. All donations to this civil liberties battle will receive a charitable tax receipt from The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity.