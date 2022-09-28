JUST NOW: Voting age in Canada will not be lowered to 16 years old as NDP bill fails

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

NDP member of Parliament Taylor Bachrach’s Bill C-210, which would have allowed minors to vote, went through a vote following its second reading today, on September 28.

The bill, which was part of an ongoing global effort to lower the voting age to 16 years old, has just failed to pass to the third and final reading in the House of Commons.

BREAKING: Bill C-210, which aimed at lowering the age of voting to 16 years old, fails vote in the House of Commons. #cdnpoli — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 28, 2022

Bachrach had stated prior to the vote that this bill was aimed at helping foster a more healthy democracy in Canada.

The vote was split on the side of the Liberals, with some MPs, including former Olympic gold medalist Adam Van Koeverden, voting for the proposed bill. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voted “nay.”

The Conservative bench unanimously voted against the bill, while both the NDP and the Bloc Québécois unanimously voted in favour of it.