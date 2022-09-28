JUST NOW: Voting age in Canada will not be lowered to 16 years old as NDP bill fails
After a vote of 77 in favour of the bill, compared to 245 against, NDP MP Taylor Bachrach’s bill that would lower the voting age to 16 years old does not move on to Third Reading.
NDP member of Parliament Taylor Bachrach’s Bill C-210, which would have allowed minors to vote, went through a vote following its second reading today, on September 28.
The bill, which was part of an ongoing global effort to lower the voting age to 16 years old, has just failed to pass to the third and final reading in the House of Commons.
BREAKING: Bill C-210, which aimed at lowering the age of voting to 16 years old, fails vote in the House of Commons. #cdnpoli— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 28, 2022
Bachrach had stated prior to the vote that this bill was aimed at helping foster a more healthy democracy in Canada.
The vote was split on the side of the Liberals, with some MPs, including former Olympic gold medalist Adam Van Koeverden, voting for the proposed bill. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voted “nay.”
The Conservative bench unanimously voted against the bill, while both the NDP and the Bloc Québécois unanimously voted in favour of it.
The Bloc Québécois is voting in favour of lowering the voting age to 16 years old… #cdnpoli— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 28, 2022
