Trudeau's 2023 censorship plans are linked to his 2022 embarrassment — the trucker protests

With social media playing an immense role in countering the mainstream media's depiction of the trucker convoy protests, the Trudeau government has turned to censoring big tech companies and sanctioning them for making this flow of free information easier.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 30, 2023
  • News Analysis

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Bill C-11 and how the online censorship legislation is a response to Justin Trudeau's greatest embarrassment — the trucker protests. "He can’t stand that blue-collar truckers embarrassed him, and citizen journalists told their story. He had all the big shots in the palm of his hand — CBC, CTV, Global, all the newspapers," Ezra said. "But there was that pesky internet, those pesky citizen journalists on social media."

"This has passed Parliament. And it will be turned into law very soon. This is Trudeau’s top priority — not the economy, not solving the national strike, not the cost of living or the cost of housing or immigration or taxes. This is. Censoring us. And by us, I mean you and me. Not the CBC or other government propagandists," Ezra stated. 

"As you know, once in a while Rebel News stops just talking about the news, talking about the crisis," he continued. "From time to time we stop and we actually do something about it." You'll hear more on our plan to fight Trudeau's censorship czars on Monday. 

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

