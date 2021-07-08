Justin Trudeau's recent visit to Calgary shows he thinks he can sleepwalk his way to victory

Rebel News reporter Adam Soos (@ATSoos on Twitter) joined Ezra Levant to report on Justin Trudeau's recent visit to Calgary. If there really is an upcoming election, will Trudeau sleepwalk his way to victory by avoiding the press and public? Hey, it worked for Joe Biden.

Adam reports that all events throughout the day offered virtually no access to media. A few pre-selected individuals were the only ones afforded access to the media pools, which he calls "a likely foreshadowing of the way Justin Trudeau’s reelection campaign will be conducted: opaque and controlled."

Adds Adam: "It seemed that perhaps he was eager to get out of town. Considering his apparent aversion to Calgary, I suggest that next time he plans to come out, he can cut down on his carbon footprint and just stay in Ottawa. I suspect very few Calgarians would mind."

Stay tuned for Adam's full report on Trudeau's visit.

