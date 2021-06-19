Justin Trudeau looks for new ways to teach you that you're racist

Justin Trudeau is looking for a contractor to re-educate middle-aged white people about how racist they are.

The federal government’s tenders and contracts website put a call out looking for right professional scold for the job last week:

The department of Canadian Heritage requires the services of a contractor on an as-and-when requested basis to develop, implement, manage, create awareness of, facilitate the exchange of information, and report on marketing programs and content integration in support of the public education and awareness anti-racism campaign targeted to non-racialized Canadians, middle-aged adults, and non-racialized Canadian adults.

The program to lecture the David Menzies and other middle-aged white guys of the world about how awful they are is proposed to run from July 15, 2021 to March 31, 2022, with an option to extend the program twice for separate one year intervals.

Costs for the project won’t be known until the bid process is complete later this month, but one thing is certain: racial scolding never comes cheap.