INTERVIEW: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on weaponization of Biden’s DOJ
Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, spoke with Rebel News about how the Biden administration's Department of Justice has been weaponized in order to go after its political opponents.
Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, became the latest target of President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice last week when the FBI hunted him down and seized his phone at a fast-food restaurant in rural Minnesota.
Lindell, who has been a pillar in fighting for election integrity, explained on his podcast that several federal agents approached him in the drive-thru of a Hardee’s in Mankato, Minnesota.
According to Lindell, federal agents seized his phone and reportedly questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a "deceptive scheme" to breach voting system technology used across the country.
As the Biden administration continues to weaponize the Department of Justice against its political opponents, Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt travelled to Post Falls, Idaho to get the full story from Mike Lindell at the Reawaken America Tour.
