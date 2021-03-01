Keean Bexte is in a Canadian COVID jail

I have been detained in a COVID jail.

It's not a surprise to me — we knew that Trudeau was doing this to innocent Canadians, even though the CBC lied and said that it was a conspiracy. I entered the belly of the beast to document firsthand what it is like in these facilities.

Allegedly, people were being assaulted, denied water and all-around treated like animals. It seems like the situation is more dire out east, but where I am it is no cakewalk either.

There are a lot of reasons that these COVID jails are wrong. It's a violation of several personal liberties, it is outrageously expensive, it's less safe than me just going straight home too - but the food... This is exceptionally bad. Ice cold and stale. https://t.co/qhnlXH5oWW pic.twitter.com/Ho821ytcKD — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) March 1, 2021

What unites everyone's experience in these COVID gulags is that the detainment is unlawful. The Canadians here have not committed any crimes, and the government has no authority to detain them — especially when the virus is more spreadable within the walls of the gulag than it would be if the travellers were allowed to return straight home.

Trudeau doesn't care — he needs a scapegoat. He needs a media distraction from his disastrous vaccine rollout, which has seen Canada begging third-world countries for vaccines.

Here's what happens when I call the front desk of my Gulag. I've been here 4 hours and can't get any food. Not sure what to do... I can handle being starved, others have it worse. At least I haven't been sexually assaulted. This is criminal, Justin.https://t.co/qhnlXH5oWW pic.twitter.com/XDrieKuLhv — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) March 1, 2021

They're forcing innocent, healthy travellers to quarantine in these government facilities at an enormous expense — up to $2,000 for a three-night detention. To make matters even worse, there have been alleged sexual assaults at some of these facilities.

What on earth is going on? Well, that is exactly what I came here to find out.