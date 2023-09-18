WATCH: Kiwis in Australia urged to vote in NZ election

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Destiny Church and prominent New Zealander Brian Tamaki has called on expat Kiwis in Australia to participate in the New Zealand elections on 14th October.

The appeal is particularly aimed at those who have left their homeland due to dissatisfaction with the current government and National Party policies.

Tamaki advocates for expatriates to make sure their vote is counted, stating that this action could help "make New Zealand great again" and pave the way for their return.

Many Kiwis living in Australia were frustrated during the pandemic, unable to return home or visit their families due to harsh restrictions.

Tamaki hopes Kiwis who are able to vote in Australia can help influence vote in the upcoming election as Labour, led by stand-in PM Chris Hipkins after Jacinda Ardern's sudden exit, continues to slide in the polls.