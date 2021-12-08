Kyle Rittenhouse slams LeBron James for mocking him during trial

Blaze Media

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was acquitted on all charges relating to the fatal shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020, had words to say about NBA player LeBron James.

LeBron James mocked Rittenhouse during the trial in a moment where Rittenhouse had an emotional breakdown stemming from his post-traumatic stress disorder over the shooting, Rebel News reported. During the hearing, Rittenhouse broke down in tears when he first took the witness stand and asked to recall the night of the shooting.

Quoting a USA Today tweet on the Rittenhouse trial, James remarked, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Speaking on James’ remarks, Rittenhouse told the hosts of “You Are Here,” that “I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that.”

“I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron,” Rittenhouse added, “and then I’m like, you know what, f**k you, LeBron.”

Immediately following James’ tweet, Rittenhouse spokesperson Dave Hancock said that the teenager would be open to a conversation with the athlete.

“[Kyle] is an empathetic and caring young man,” said Hancock. “And to LeBron, I would just say, he should be paying more attention to the Lakers.”

“But, if he would like to have a sit-down at some point in time, I’m sure him and Kyle can talk about how we can change and fix the system that allows prosecutors to do what they’re doing to Kyle right now,” he added. “It’s abhorrent.”

LeBron James faced swift backlash for his remarks about Kyle Rittenhouse, with conservative political speaker Ben Shapiro declaring him a “great defender of the Chinese government’s tyranny, also happens to be an unparalleled dumpster fire in the field of criminal justice.”

Lebron, great defender of the Chinese government's tyranny, also happens to be an unparalleled dumpster fire in the field of criminal justice pic.twitter.com/Hs9JeXnBt9 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 11, 2021

As reported by Rebel News:

Australian journalist Rita Panahi said “Figured out what’s happening in Hong Kong yet? Or to the Uyghurs in Chinese concentration camps? Didn’t think so.”

Sports commentator Clay Travis said, “Hey @KingJames since you have time to make fun of a teenager in court, surely you have the time to announce you support human rights in China, right? I’d hate for you to keep shutting up and dribbling for Chairman Xi.”

Parody news site The Babylon Bee tweeted, “That Boy Was Fake Crying! Says Man Who Bursts Into Tears Whenever Someone Lightly Brushes His Elbow.”