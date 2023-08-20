Lahaina local shares harrowing story of evacuation from town ravaged by wildfire

E-transfer (Canada):

MĀlakamai Watson is just one resident of Lahaina, Hawaii, who recounted to Rebel News the horror of losing family members and her precious town on the island of Maui due to the deadly fire that broke out on August 8.

MAUI FIRE: Lahaina local (@illya1313) sent me videos from the day of the fire.



Very intense. Stay tuned for the full interview where he shares his horrifying experience.



More to come at https://t.co/v1EvqUvKIU pic.twitter.com/QUQmcCKfJR — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 17, 2023

Lahaina is a town of approximately 13,000 people. 12 days ago, a fire broke out in the area which turned the town upside down. Many lives were lost that day, with the death toll still undetermined.

Rebel News has been on the ground in Lahaina for a few days now, where it seems as if everyone we speak with has loved ones that are still missing or who have passed away.

Although the number of lives lost is still unknown, what we do know is that approximately 2,000 structures were destroyed that day. 86% of the structures were residential properties.

The question that many people have is why no sirens were sounded on the day of the fire. Maui has tsunami sirens across the island, yet the only notification people received was a text message alert.

"THIS IS BULLSHIT, we are not stupid"



Local questions why the emergency sirens didn't go off the day of the fire. The reason given by the mayor was that they were afraid that people will accidentally run towards the fire.



For more: https://t.co/v1EvqUvKIU pic.twitter.com/JEdqL6qdoY — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 18, 2023

With multiple billions of dollars worth of damage, it's going to be a long road ahead to get the locals of Lahaina back on their feet.

Crazy scenes here in Lahaina.



Nothing but burned infrastructure and ash remains on scene with military protecting the area. Some parts of the town are completely burned.



For our coverage: https://t.co/3vGi0Ol5l6 pic.twitter.com/4N5m0Xu3V9 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 17, 2023

MĀlakamai Watson is a resident of Lahaina. She shared with us the horrific story of family members being stuck in their car and ultimately being killed by the fire.

MAUI WILDFIRE :



“They were one of many vehicles that had families, loved ones and community members, stuck inside that couldn't make it out and they just were all stuck and found that way in that row of cars stuck on Lahainaluna road.”



For more: https://t.co/3vGi0Okxvy pic.twitter.com/eAUmlLYUoo — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 19, 2023

To check out all our coverage of the Lahaina fire, visit our website at TheTruthAboutMaui.com.