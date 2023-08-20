Lahaina local shares harrowing story of evacuation from town ravaged by wildfire

Many are still wondering why no sirens were sounded on the day of the fire. Maui has tsunami sirens across the island, yet the only notification people received was a text message alert.

Remove Ads

MĀlakamai Watson is just one resident of Lahaina, Hawaii, who recounted to Rebel News the horror of losing family members and her precious town on the island of Maui due to the deadly fire that broke out on August 8.

Lahaina is a town of approximately 13,000 people. 12 days ago, a fire broke out in the area which turned the town upside down. Many lives were lost that day, with the death toll still undetermined.

Rebel News has been on the ground in Lahaina for a few days now, where it seems as if everyone we speak with has loved ones that are still missing or who have passed away.

Although the number of lives lost is still unknown, what we do know is that approximately 2,000 structures were destroyed that day. 86% of the structures were residential properties.

The question that many people have is why no sirens were sounded on the day of the fire. Maui has tsunami sirens across the island, yet the only notification people received was a text message alert.

With multiple billions of dollars worth of damage, it's going to be a long road ahead to get the locals of Lahaina back on their feet.

MĀlakamai Watson is a resident of Lahaina. She shared with us the horrific story of family members being stuck in their car and ultimately being killed by the fire.

To check out all our coverage of the Lahaina fire, visit our website at TheTruthAboutMaui.com. If you appreciate Rebel News bringing you the other side of the story, consider chipping in to help us offset our travel costs.

United States Hawaii News Analysis The Truth About Maui
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.